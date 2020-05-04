Ben was sitting in the passenger seat next to his mum when her body tensed up and started shaking uncontrollably.

Then, Lauren passed out.

‘I just collapsed. My head was resting on the steering wheel,’ Lauren told the Daily Mail.

Despite his mum never having had a seizure before, and having no training in what to do, Ben calmly reached over and took control.

Steering the vehicle across two lanes of traffic and on to a grassy verge, Ben was able to safely bring the car to a stop behind a van.

He even had the presence of mind to turn the hazard lights on.

Fellow drivers pulled over to help and when Lauren woke up they filled her in on Ben’s incredible bravery.

‘As I came around, the ambulance was arriving. It took me a really long time to register it and I just could not believe it,’ Lauren said.

Doctors believe Lauren’s seizure was caused by a virus and say Ben is a hero.

‘I’ve been telling him, what you did was amazing, you literally are a lifesaver,’ Lauren says.