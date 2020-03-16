But while that’s not a title most people would want for their non-fur baby, Xherdan’s owner Sandra Filippi has turned it into a positive - and helped Xherdan get quite the fanbase online.

“When he was a baby, he had wrinkles, but not so many,” Filippi said.

“As he grew up, they grew more - and he looks very special now.”

Xherdan isn’t Sandra’s only Sphynx - she has two others, as Sphynxes are apparently very social, so owning one is simply not enough.

“He’s a very lovely cat - and he’s such a beautiful baby,” Filippi said.

“And when people say that he looks like a caterpillar or a dumpling, that’s funny for me.”

This article first appeared on 7News and has been republished here with permission.