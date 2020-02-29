Here, Annie Haggar, 36, from Canberra, shares the story in her own words.

Rubbing my bulging bump, I stood watching my hubby, Tony, 36, tending to our beehives.

I couldn’t help but smile as he tried to move the bees away from the honey.

Our love for gardening had got us interested in how bees helped the planet and we were keen to help play our part. So we’d recently taken a beekeeping course.

Afterwards, we’d bought all the gear, but in reality, we had no idea about what it would entail.

The suits, which were all-in-one white jumpsuits, complete with a plastic helmet that covered our faces to protect our eyes, were strange to wear at first.

But after our first stings, we had to wear them.

In January 2018, our daughter, Percy, was born.

And when she started walking at 12 months, we decided to show her the bees to get her interested.

‘That’s a bee,’ I said, showing her the hive from a safe distance.

She was fascinated as they flew in and out, from then on, she was obsessed. We taught her that their buzzing was nothing to fear.