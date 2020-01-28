The 60-year-old was taking part in the Australia Day contest at the Beach House Hotel in Scarness, Hervey Bay, when she reportedly suffered a seizure.

A woman has tragically died after choking to death during participating in a lamington eating contest.

Yahoo News reported how The Queensland Ambulance Service revealed that the woman was rushed to Hervey Bay hospital as paramedics performed CPR on her for 30 minutes, but were unable to save her.

Someone who was at the pub took to social media, posting on their Facebook page, ‘Australia Day in Hervey Bay…sadly a lady died during the lamington eating competition.’