But in an unexpected twist, Diane’s post prompted another shopper to share their hack to avoid having their pre-used bags scanned at the checkout - and all you need is a permanent marker.

Responding to Diane’s story, fellow customer Naomi suggested that shoppers should always ‘scratch out’ the barcode on their Woolworths bags with a permanent texta to avoid getting charged - accidentally or not - during your shop.

‘I’ve never thought of doing that,’ said another shopper. ‘It’s genius.’

In the post, Diane says she was concerned to learn she’d been accidentally charged for her old bags with ‘scrunched up handles’ and ‘little tears’.

The shopper says scratching out the barcode on your reusable shopping bags is the only way to avoid getting accidentally overcharged. Getty Images

She writes: ‘Not happy Woolworths! For the third time (that I am aware of) you have charged me 15 cents for my own bag!

She adds: ‘I always have a Woollies & Coles bag folded up in my handbag to use. Actually, I have some in other handbags as well so I never get caught out.

‘Those bags are so neatly & tightly folded that it should be quite obvious to anyone that they have not just been picked up in store that day. The scrunched up handles & few little tears are also a dead give away. Not to mention the fact that when I hand it over I say "here's my bag".

‘Please people, check your receipts from Woollies as I'm sure I'm not the only one this would be happening to.’

Woolworths believe the scan was an accident, and insist they welcome customers reusing their bags. Getty Images

Woolworths have apologised for the accident, promising Diane and other customers that they would never intentionally scan a re-used bag.

Says the Woolies spokesperson: ‘It looks like an error by one of our team members ... We like seeing our customers bring their own bags and wouldn't intentionally re-scan them.’

This article first appeared on New Idea Food and has been republished here with permission.