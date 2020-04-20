It’s just as well she checked it as well - because the first page off the booklet is anything but PG.

It was a seemingly comprehensive list of sex toys, positions and locations, including products such as a paddle, massager and handcuffs.

Kmart told 7NEWS.com.au they are mortified by the error and insist it has been pulled from their shelves.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do here at Kmart and our teams are committed to delivering great quality products at everyday low prices everyone can enjoy,” a company spokesperson told 7NEWS.com.au.

Warning: explicit content below

“That’s why we are so very sorry - and extremely embarrassed - to hear about a customer’s recent experience with our Frozen 2 Dairy Make Over Set.

“This does not in any way reflect our views as a family business and we are investigating this situation as a priority with our supplier.

“We do hope this is an isolated incident, but have decided to withdraw this item from sale just to be sure.

“We’ll be conducting a thorough investigation.”

Alamos posted about her experience with the faulty product on Facebook, saying she “honestly can’t believe” the error and warned others to be careful.

