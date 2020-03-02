They wrote, ‘As a vegan runner, it’s always hard for me this time of year when the weather starts warming up and folk start opening their windows.
‘Several nights a week I’m out running around dinnertime and when people have their windows open I can smell what they are cooking.’
They continued, ‘I’ve noticed a sharp uptick recently in the smells of folks cooking meat and it can be quite overpowering.
‘Quite honestly the odour is offensive and I’m hoping our community can have some empathy for its #plantbased neighbours by closing their windows if they are cooking meat and only putting vegetables on their bbq.’
The vegan concluded, ‘I don’t want to be a stereotype, so I won’t go into detail why the odour of cooking animals is offensive.
Twitter
‘But I encourage you to do your research and join the movement of people who are fighting back.’
Responding to the poster, one person tweeted the vegan should ‘get a treadmill,’ while another, who claimed to be a vegetarian, said, ‘this guy sucks.’
Others questioned whether the note was a joke.
One woman typed, ‘You must be joking. Might I suggest a simpler solution. Don’t run at dinnertime.’
Another quipped, ‘Have some respect and exercise indoors with all the windows locked.’