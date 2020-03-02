Shared on Best of Nextdoor’s Twitter account , it asks requests that neighbours in Berkeley, California, shut their windows when cooking meat as the vegan finds the smell ‘offensive.’

A vegan has been slammed after writing a note complaining about their neighbours’ meat-cooking.

They wrote, ‘As a vegan runner, it’s always hard for me this time of year when the weather starts warming up and folk start opening their windows.

‘Several nights a week I’m out running around dinnertime and when people have their windows open I can smell what they are cooking.’

They continued, ‘I’ve noticed a sharp uptick recently in the smells of folks cooking meat and it can be quite overpowering.

‘Quite honestly the odour is offensive and I’m hoping our community can have some empathy for its #plantbased neighbours by closing their windows if they are cooking meat and only putting vegetables on their bbq.’

The vegan concluded, ‘I don’t want to be a stereotype, so I won’t go into detail why the odour of cooking animals is offensive.