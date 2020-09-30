The couple – who cannot be identified – pleaded guilty to negligently causing serious injury in the County Court of Victoria on Monday.

Vegan parents have avoided prison after their baby was left with a permanent disability due to malnutrition.

Their daughter was left with cerebral palsy caused from malnutrition which was due to a strict plant-based diet.

In August 2018, the 12-month-old girl was rushed to Geelong’s emergency department where doctors discovered bruising, open wounds, rashes and skin discolouration.

She was also bleeding internally, had blood in her stool and required life support.

Perth Now reported how doctors discovered the baby had ‘Kwashiorkor’ – severe protein-calorie malnutrition which is often seen in children from countries experiencing a famine.

In court, it was revealed that seven days before the hospital admission, the baby’s dad wrote an email to a US-based ‘herbal’ health club for advice.

The father wrote, ‘Hi my 1 year old has stopped wanting to drink/eat and when she does it’s not staying down or she starts to cough. What can I do to help her.

‘She doesn’t have a temp. She is on a fruit diet. Please help asap.’

The consultant had responded advising they gave the baby a ‘stomach tea.’