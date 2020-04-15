It's feared the error could cause the axle to snap and for the pram to collapse in on itself, potentially injuring a child sat inside.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission issued the alert on Tuesday relating to three models by the popular manufacturer sold between September 30 2019 and February 21 2020.

The three models have been subject to an urgent recall. Credit: ACCC

It includes the Childcare Stroller Grey, Childcare Soho Stroller Black and Childcare Zeke Stroller Navy.

All three models are sold at Kmart and Target stores nationwide.

Customers who have purchased those models between the time periods have been urged to contact CNP Brands for a repair or replacement.