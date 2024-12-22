Miracle twins – Born three months early

In a Christmas miracle, twins Lucas and Bailey were allowed home in time for Santa after they were born premature at 27 weeks

The boys, who were diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) suffered multiple complications after birth

Despite numerous surgeries, the boys are thriving at home with their older siblings

Here James, 45 tell their story in his own words:

My eyes widened as I took in the ultrasound screen.

It was September 2022 and my wife Casey, then 40, and I were expecting our first baby together.

‘Looks like it’s twins!’ the sonographer said at our 12-week scan, pointing out two heartbeats on the screen.

My jaw fell open. At our dating scan, there had only been one heartbeat, but there was no mistaking what was on the screen!

Together, we already had six children – Casey had a boy and two girls, from her previous marriage, while I had three boys.

Now we were expecting two more bundles of joy!

‘This is our miracle,’ I told Casey.

Heartbreakingly, the year before we’d lost a baby.

‘I can’t believe it’s twins. Two more little people to love,’ she grinned.

Supplied: Casey with Lucas and Bailey

The pregnancy was tough for Casey, as her belly grew and grew, and she suffered severe morning sickness every day.

At 20 weeks we were over the moon when we found out we were having two boys.

But our bubble of joy burst when during one of our routine scans at Gold Coast University Hospital, the doctors explained the boys were monochorionic diamniotic, or MCDA, twins, meaning that they had different amniotic sacs but shared a blood supply from the same placenta.

‘Your boys have twin to twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), and an unequal amount of blood and fluid is being shared across the placenta,’ they warned.

‘One baby’s got too much blood, the other doesn’t have enough. It’s extremely risky to their health.’

We were referred to Dr Glenn Gardener, Maternal Fetal Medicine specialist and Director of Maternal Fetal Medicine at Mater Mothers’ Hospitals.

The next day we travelled from our home on the Gold Coast to Mater Hospital in Brisbane, where Dr Gardener suggested surgery in the womb to help even out their blood flow. But initial scans revealed the risk would be too great – to the boys and to Casey.

‘I’m so sorry but a premature delivery via caesarean is the best chance of survival for both babies,’ Dr Gardener said.

Casey and I tried hard not to panic.

‘They’re too young. We can’t have them yet,’ Casey cried.

We didn’t want to lose our boys. But we knew we had to trust our medical team and allow them to do everything they could to keep the babies safe.

Supplied: Lucas and Bailey were born at 27 weeks

So after waiting as long as we could, at 27 weeks we went ahead with the delivery.

‘Please God, let the twins and Casey be okay,’ I prayed, as we headed into the delivery room for Casey’s C-section.

It was a whirlwind of doctors, nurses and specialists crammed into the room. My hand held tight to Casey’s as her epidural kicked in.

Just a few seconds apart, on in February 2023, Bailey and Lucas entered the world. Bailey, born first, weighed only 994 grams and tiny Lucas was just 740 grams.

Bailey needed urgent care as he wasn’t breathing, so was rushed off to the NICU, while I cut Lucas’ umbilical cord before he joined his brother.

‘You’re incredible,’ I whispered to Casey, pressing a kiss to her forehead.

Supplied: Casey holding Lucas, Charlotte, Matilda, and me holding Bailey

A few hours later, Casey and I were able to visit our twns for the first time.

Surrounded by wires and machines, their tiny bodies were fighting to stay alive.

Lucas and Bailey spent two weeks in the Neonatal Critical Care Unit at Mater Mothers’ Hospital.

They were later transferred closer to home at Gold Coast University Hospital. Then a few days later Lucas was taken back to Mater in Brisbane for critical care for his heart.

I had to return to work, but each day Casey drove 80km to see the boys, while her sister Melinda helped care for the kids at home.

Lucas was diagnosed with aortic stenosis, a disease in which the valve between the lower left heart chamber and the aorta is narrowed and doesn’t open fully, reducing or blocking blood flow from the heart to the aorta and to the rest of the body.

As he was too tiny to undergo lifesaving surgery, the hospital worked hard to increase his weight to 1.9 kilos.

By April he was ready for the seven-hour op to replace his aortic valve.

‘It’s a 50/50 chance the surgery is successful, but if we don’t act, Lucas will pass away,’ the cardiology specialist told us gently.

‘We have to do it,’ Casey replied, and I agreed.

It was horrible watching them roll Lucas into surgery, not knowing if we’d ever see him again.

But we knew we had to do everything possible save our boy.

Every second that passed while he was in surgery felt like a lifetime. Thankfully, he recovered.

Supplied: Lucas and Bailey recently

After several months in separate hospitals, by a small miracle both the boys were able to go home for Christmas.

Opening presents and being doted on by their brood of siblings was the greatest gift Casey and I could’ve ever asked for.

This year we can’t wait to celebrate together again.

We are forever grateful to Mater and the incredible doctors and medical staff who helped save our twins.

In 2024, Lucas has needed two more major heart surgeries. He was also fitted with a feeding tube to help him gain weight. And he was recently diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

And while we don’t know what the future holds for our family, our greatest gift is having our cheeky and beautiful boys, turning two in February, with us.