Joe Thornley, 25, from Derbyshire, UK, shelled out just under $6,000 on the operation – which generally costs the equivalent of $19,700 in the UK.

A tradie tragically died just hours after having budget gastric sleeve surgery in Turkey.

Just two hours after having the procedure, he messaged his parents saying he was in pain.

Later, his parents were informed that Joe had died.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Joe’s mum, Julie, spoke about her devastation and urged others to think twice before getting similar surgery overseas, saying, ‘It’s just not worth it.’

‘I don’t want another family to go through what we’ve been through.’

Weighing 22 stone (140 kilos), Joe had booked the op in order to lose weight and restrict his food intake.

He had booked the procedure at Medicana Bahcelievler in Istanbul just weeks before, and only told his family at the last minute.