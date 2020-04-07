It covers several of the most popular Australian brands including Camry, Corolla, Prado and Hilux.

“The fuel pump on affected vehicles may stop operating,” Toyota said in a statement on Tuesday.

“If the fuel pump stops working, warning lights and messages may display on the instrument panel, and the engine may not run smoothly.

“This can result in the vehicle stalling and the vehicle may not be able to be restarted.”

If the power loss occurs while driving, it could increase the risk of a crash.

Full list of affected cars

These are the vehicles affected by the Toyota safety recall.

Seven different models of Toyota have been recalled amid fears a defect could cause drivers to crash.

Toyota Camry

(GSV70)

Model Years 2013-2019

1 436 affected vehicles

Toyota Corolla

(ZRE172)

Model Years 2013-2019

6,947 affected vehicles

Toyota FJ Cruiser

(GSJ15)

Model Years 2013-2019

2,948 affected vehicles

Toyota Kluger

(GSU50 and GSU55)

Model Years 2013-2019

22,982 affected vehicles

Toyota Hilux

(TGN121)

Model Years 2013-2019

10,771 affected vehicles

Toyota Prado

(GRJ150)

Model Years 2013-2019

483 affected vehicles

Toyota Land Cruiser

(URJ202)

Model Years 2013-2019

116 affected vehicles

What should you do?

“Toyota will contact affected owners in writing with an interim notification advising of this safety recall and will re-contact once parts become available requesting that owners make an appointment at their preferred Toyota dealer for repairs, free of charge,” the company said.

But the parts needed to replace the fuel pump will not be available until June.

This article first appeared on 7News and has been republished here with permission.