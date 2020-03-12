Last December, Lottie, a three-year-old Dalmatian, was snatched from the home of Chloe Hopkins in Leicestershire, the UK.

A therapy dog, who was stolen from a 12-year-old girl with autism, has tragically been found dead.

A campaign to find the dog was started on social media, with people sharing posters of Lottie.

But on Monday, Chloe’s mum, Gemma Hopkins, took to Facebook to announce the sad news about the pooch.

She wrote, ‘This is something I’d never thought I’d have to post, in fact I’m not sure it has sunk in.

‘Yesterday morning we got the call we didn’t want, Lottie has been found but passed away.

‘Having to identify her was the hardest thing I’ve done by miles, and I cannot thank everyone enough for the shares of posters via social media.’

She added, ‘I’ve now got to break my 12-year-old’s heart tonight. We are all heartbroken, we never wanted this ending, we kept hopeful, goodbye my crazy bunch of spots.’

Speaking to the BBC, Gemma explained how they received a phone call about Lottie’s death after the dog’s microchip was scanned by a vet.

They are currently waiting to hear the circumstances of the death.

Gemma said she has since told her Chloe about Lottie’s death, who was her daughter’s ‘best friend.’