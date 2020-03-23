The idea first hit Twitter over the weekend, with many suggesting it was a great way to bring hope and light - literally! - to communities. Many also said driving around and looking at lights would be a fun activity for families, without contravening social distancing restrictions and lockdown rules.

Said one Twitter user: ‘A friend just shared that an elderly neighbour came to her house and asked her husband to turn on the Christmas lights because there’s so much darkness and scariness now. So, there are bright dancing Christmas lights now on in their neighbourhood.’

Added another: ‘My mom thinks people should start putting Christmas lights in their windows to remind each other that there is still life and light while we #StayTheFHome. I think she’s on to something.’

Said a third Twitter user: ‘My youngest son was bored today and said, “can we put up Christmas lights on our tree outside to cheer us up?” Great idea buddy. Lights are on tonight as a sign of hope and the sweet mind of my 10 year old.’

Will you consider putting lights back up this early?

This article first appeared on New Idea food and has been republished here with permission.