When news broke of the her devastating death, family friend Jamie Herwehe set about creating a GoFundMe page to raise funds on behalf of Chris and their children.

In it, Jamie explained that Michelle was on her second surrogacy for the same family and experienced complications while delivering their baby, which ultimately claimed her life.

Describing Michelle as having the 'best, most sarcastic, funny personality, he said she would always be known for the love she had for her family.

'You hear about these things happening all of the time but never in your life imagine it will happen to you,' he wrote, encouraging others to share the fundraiser if they were not able to make a donation.

'No one deserves to lose their mama so young or the mother of their children,' he said.

With more than $62,000 already raised at the time of publication, many friends and even strangers have flocked to the fundraising page to send their well wishes to Michelle's family.

'Bless this amazing women and her beautiful family, doing such a selfless act and losing her life in the process. It just brought tears to my eyes,' one woman wrote.

'This is the saddest story I have heard in a long time. I am so sorry for your family's loss. Michelle is my new hero,' another commented.

The fundraising page has a goal of reaching $100,000 in donations.