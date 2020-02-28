Henri Michelle Piette KJRH2

He kidnapped the young girl in 1997 from her hometown in Oklahoma, US, when she was just 11 or 12 years old. The US Attorney’s Office said Rosalynn’s mum had been in a relationship with Piette.

The Associated Press reported that Piette “took her to a van” and “married” her.

Rosalynn was reportedly forced to change her appearance and use various aliases to keep her true identity concealed.

She told People magazine, at the age of 18, Piette forced her to go to a police station and tell officers that she ran away from home, so they would stop looking for her.

Rosalynn thought she’d be trapped forever, until she met Lisa and Ian at a grocery store in Mexico.

The couple quickly realised Rosalynn needed help.

According to news outlet KSHB, while Piette slept, she fled to Lisa and Ian’s home.

Last year, following a seven-day trial, Piette was found guilty of kidnapping and travelling with intent to engage in a sexual act with a juvenile.

He was sentenced to life in federal prison.