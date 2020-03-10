News.com.au reported how NT police said the group were at the base of Motor Car Falls around 5.30pm on Saturday ‘when there was a sudden surge of water and a fast-flowing current swept the little girl away.’

A six-year-old girl has tragically drowned after swimming with family and friends at Kakadu National Park, Northern Territory.

Despite immediately searching for her, the group were unable to find the young girl.

Emergency services attended to the 4WD-only area to assist with the search.

Her body was later found by Territory Response Group members on Sunday.

According to NT News, the girl was a student at a Darwin primary school.

In a statement, Brant Smith, the acting director of National Parks, said: ‘Our thoughts first and foremost are with the family of the young girl, and with our staff who responded to the incident.

‘Any loss of life is tragic, however the loss of a child is particularly distressing and we are all deeply saddened by this.

‘I have asked for the area to remain closed for now on behalf of Traditional Owners, staff and the family as a mark of respect and as we all mourn.’