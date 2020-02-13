Shelby Pewhairangi was eating the fruit during her lunchbreak at school when she felt a sharp stabbing pain and her friend noticed a needle hanging from her lip.

A teenage girl has spoken out the terrifying moment she believed she swallowed a broken needle after tucking into an apple.

She told 7 News that the friend said, “Get it out your mouth!’ which caused the 14-year-old to quickly spit it out.

Shelby noticed that the needle was broken and feared she had swallowed the other part.

The schoolgirl rushed to hospital where she had an x-ray to detect if the other half was inside her.

Shelby has since been given the all clear, but is still suffering from the terrifying experience.

She told Sunrise, ‘I still feel a lot of anxiety after what happened.