After entering the vehicle, police allege the man sexually touched her before she managed to escape and reported the matter to police.

Officers wish to speak with a man who might be able to assist with their investigation.

He is described as having a dark olive complexion, aged in his 30s, and with dark straight hair cut into a fade and was last seen wearing black jeans, a black T-shirt and sunglasses.

Investigators are appealing for any motorists who might have been in the Fairview Road area around the time of the incident and has dashcam footage.

