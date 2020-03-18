He spoke to the girl and told her to get into the car, to which she complied.
Schoolgirl sexually touched by stranger while walking to school
Police are appealing for information - by Summer Woolley 7NEWS
A 12-year-old girl was approached by a man while walking to school in Sydney’s south-west on Thursday.
A man driving a grey or silver coloured Toyota RAV 4WD allegedly approached her on Fairview Road, Cabramatta, about 8am.
He spoke to the girl and told her to get into the car, to which she complied.