The SA man, who wished to remain anonymous, said he would be giving away his win to his friends and family.

“I’m going to pay off my children’s mortgages and give some to my friends,” he told officials from The Lott.

“I’m going to buy my neighbour a new car as he often drives me around. Now we can drive in style.

“I don’t need it for myself. I’ve got a nice little house and people to look after me.”

But the retiree said he would use some of the money to buy himself a “nice new comfortable bed”.

It’s not the first time he’s won a lotto prize.

“A couple of years ago I won division two, but finally winning division one is just a beautiful feeling,” he said.

The man bought his winning entry at the Terry White Chemist on Liverpool Street in Port Lincoln.

Three of the other division-one winners came from Victoria, with another one each from Queensland, New South Wales and Western Australia.

The winning numbers in X Lotto’s Saturday April 4 Draw 4039 were 33, 36, 11, 39, 19 and 22, while the supplementary numbers were 7 and 18.

This article first appeared on 7NEWS and has been republished here with permission.