Unlikely besties: Our lorikeet and bulldog are an inseparable pair

When Tegan Lynch, 32, from Molesworth, Tas, introduced her lorikeet, Sid, to her American bulldog, Hank, she worried about their size difference.

Becoming fast friends, Sid and Hank loved cuddling up in front of the fire place, and Sid using Hank’s nose as a slippery dip.

Now five years on and the unlikely friends are an inseparable pair!

Here Tegan tells her story in her own words.

Advertisement

Glancing across the room to an empty dog bed, my heart sank.

‘I feel lost without them,’ I sobbed to my partner Maddin.

Heartbreakingly, we’d lost our two precious fur babies, Mack, an American bulldog, and Nala, a Rottweiler, both aged just 18 months, in a tragic accident just a few days earlier in October 2018.

They had been like our children.

Advertisement

Now coming home after work felt so lonely without their goofy smiles and wagging tails waiting to greet us.

‘I found a pup!’

We had agreed to wait a little while before welcoming another pooch into our lives, but Maddin knew I was struggling.

‘I found a pup,’ he said when I arrived home a week later feeling flat.

He’d been scrolling through Facebook when he came across a post about a litter of American bulldog pups looking for their forever families.

Advertisement

‘How about we go and see them?’ he encouraged.

Meeting the boisterous bunch later that night, it was love at first sight.

I was particularly fond of a white and brindle pup who had three black spots on his back and huge paws.

Adopting him and naming him Hank, we were besotted from the start. Hank quickly became our little shadow and the centre of our world.

Advertisement

READ MORE: ‘Unlikely besties: We’re 45 years apart!’

Maddin and Tegan with Hank (Credit: Supplied)

Before long he had grown into his big paws and found his favourite spot between us on the lounge, and he loved joining us on car rides.

In October 2019, Maddin got down on one knee to propose, a gorgeous Hank standing proudly beside him wearing a My humans are getting married bandana around his neck.

Advertisement

‘Yes,’ I gushed.

A happy family of three, something still felt like it was missing.

‘We had two fur children…’ I said to Maddin cheekily one day.

‘One is more than enough,’ he replied.

Advertisement

‘I’m taking you home with me.’

By September 2020, I’d started working at a pet shop in town.

A few weeks into the role, a pair of baby lorikeets arrived in store.

While one of the birds was adopted soon after, the other had been left behind.

‘I’m taking you home with me,’ I decided, naming her Sid.

Advertisement

When I got home with Sid that afternoon, a giddy 30-kilo Hank bounded over.

Not wanting to overwhelm the tiny bird, I set up her cage in the spare room so she could settle in.

READ MORE: ‘Our duck thinks he’s a dog!’

Hank was part of Tegan’s big day (Credit: Supplied)

Advertisement

Ever curious, Hank stood guard at the bedroom door, refusing to leave.

A few days later, once Sid had a chance to get used to her new surroundings, I took her into the lounge room where Hank was.

Desperate to meet his new sibling, Hank stretched up for a sniff, while Sid was perched on my shoulder.

I knew she was safe around our gentle giant.

Advertisement

After sussing out her big brother from up high, Sid flew down off my shoulder to meet him.

As Sid hopped along the floor tiles, Hank rolled over onto his belly as if surrendering to her affection.

‘Sid is more dog than bird.’

The next thing we knew, Sid hopped up and sat on Hank’s tummy.

It was such a joy to watch their sweet friendship unfolding before our eyes.

Advertisement

Before long, the pair were as thick as thieves, cuddling up in Hank’s dog bed beside the fireplace.

While Hank nodded off, Sid would hop across his back and slide down his nose, like a slippery dip.

I’d never seen anything like it. It was as if Sid had imprinted herself on Hank’s soul.

And when Hank got a new chew toy, Sid picked up the other side to play tug-of-war with it.

Advertisement

READ MORE: ‘Unlikely love: I met my soulmate at a funeral’

Cheeky Sid loves to hop on Hank’s back (Credit: Supplied)

‘Sid is more dog than bird,’ I giggled to Maddin.

Over time, the pair have only grown closer.

Advertisement

Standing outside the door to the spare bedroom where Sid sleeps, each morning Hank waits patiently for one of us to let his bestie out for the day.

While Sid can sometimes play a little rough, nipping Hank’s nose and ears, Hank has never raised a paw.

Sid also loves to steal a sip of my morning cuppa and mimics the sound of squeaky toys.

Meanwhile, Hank loves sleeping, camping, cuddles, walks to the park and being doted on by his feathered friend.

Advertisement

When Maddin and I tied the knot in November last year, we knew our day wouldn’t be complete without our pets.

Sid spent the morning beside me, preening my hair while I got ready, and sweet Hank was our ring-bearer.

Our guests loved the special roles our ‘kids’ played in our big day.

We couldn’t imagine our lives without Sid, now five, and Hank, seven.

Advertisement

And when we’re ready to start our human family, I know they’ll be the best big siblings to our children.

Never could I have imagined such a tiny bird and giant dog could share an unbreakable bond.

Sid and Hank snuggling (Credit: Supplied)

Loading the player…

Advertisement

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! SIGN UP NOW Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.