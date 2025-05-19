Juttima Chinnasri, 34, from Kogarah, NSW had a headache, nausea and a high fever .

. Her diagnosis with meningococcal septicaemia, tragically led to the amputation of both her legs and her fingertips.

She bravely rebuilt her life and took to the the catwalk during Australian Fashion Week on her prosthetic legs.

Juttima is warning others of the deadliness of meningococcal septicaemia and the importance of vaccination.

Here Juttima tells the story of contracting meningococcal septicaemia in her own words

I’ve got to go home,’ I told my manager at the Sydney casino where I worked in customer service.

It was October 2018, and I had a thumping headache, nausea and a fever of 39 degrees.

Once home, I went straight to bed and slept all that day and night. But by the next morning I was worse, experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea.

Peering in the bathroom mirror, I saw my face and arms were covered in purple spots.

‘By now I was so weak I couldn’t stand’

‘Nattacha, look at me!’ I cried to my sister, then 24.

Shocked, she called emergency.

She was transferred to a nurse, who recommended fluids and a doctor’s visit within six hours.

By now I was so weak I couldn’t stand, so my parents Paul, 56, and Piya, 60, rushed me straight to emergency at St George Hospital, NSW. There the triage nurse tried to take my blood pressure but failed, as it was too low.

Me in hospital after I was diagnosed with meningococcal septicaemia. (Credit: Supplied)

Meningococcal disease is a serious bacterial infection caused by meningococcal bacteria which can be life-threatening if left untreated.

It usually takes the form of septicaemia – when bacteria enter your bloodstream and cause blood poisoning – or meningitis – an infection of membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. Infants, young children, and young adults are most at risk.

What is Meningococcal disease?

Blood test results showed I had a life-threatening bacterial infection, meningococcal septicaemia, causing blood poisoning.

‘You’re very, very sick,’ I heard a doctor saying, and then everything faded.

When I woke a week later, I was horrified to see my feet and fingers had turned black.

‘I’m sorry, but we have to take your legs to save your life,’ the doctor said. ‘Otherwise, the toxins left in your tissues will kill you.’

Shocked, I bawled my eyes out, but there was no choice if I wanted to live.

Two weeks later, on November 7, I had both my legs amputated below the knee. It was the worst day of my life.

When I woke up and saw the stumps, I couldn’t stop sobbing.

The following month, doctors removed all my fingertips too as, sadly, the infection hadn’t cleared. I had daily physio and wound care. My beloved Aunt Su came from Thailand to stay with me, as my parents were still working

Me in the gym with my prosthetic legs (Credit: Supplied)

Symptoms for meningococcal disease can include:

• fever • tiredness • joint or muscle pain • headache • stiffness in the neck • sensitivity to bright lights • nausea and vomiting • diarrhoea • red or purple rash betterhealth.vic.gov.au What are the symptoms of meningococcal disease?

Three months later, I left hospital as a double amputee with no fingers, and suffering with life-long kidney issues. Because kidneys filter out toxins, mine had been badly poisoned.

When I healed, I was fitted with prosthetic legs and, in March 2019, I took my first wobbly steps.

‘You’re doing so well,’ said Aunty Su.

I shared my story on my Instagram @itsjuttima, and my posts caught the attention of a model and talent agency.

‘We would love you to model clothing for the first ever adaptive fashion show for those with physical disabilities,’ they said.

‘I wanted to give others hope that, even after amputation, life does go on.’

I was nervous, as I’d never done anything like that before. But I wanted to give others hope that, even after amputation, life does go on.

Family and friends cheered me on as I proudly walked the catwalk during Australian Fashion Week 2022 on my prosthetic legs.

Strutting proudly in a bright pink corset dress, I felt on top of the world.

Me and my family.

Today I work as an English teacher. I can drive, write, cook and clean. And by switching to my waterproof prosthetic legs, I can swim.

Strangers often ask me, ‘What happened to your legs?’

‘Switching to my waterproof prosthetic legs, I can swim.’

I’m happy to tell them, as I want to spread awareness about this horrific illness.

Many people don’t realise there are several vaccines that protect against meningitis and septicaemia, including the meningococcal ACWY vaccine, which protects against the A, C, W, and Y types of meningococcal bacteria.

Vaccinations included in the national immunisation program do not always cover all strains of the disease. And the vaccine for the B strain, which I was infected with, is not usually provided for free.

Check with your doctor that your vaccinations and those of your loved ones are up to date. I’m just glad I’m still here.

@itsjuttima

Me happier and stronger than ever now. (Credit: Supplied )