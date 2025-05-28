Danna Diaz, 36, from Currumbin, Qld, was breastfeeding her daughter when she discovered a lump in her breast

The lump turned out to be breast cancer and Danna underwent treatment right away

She credits her baby for saving her life and has written a children’s book to help other families impacted by cancer

Here Danna tells her story in her own words…

Rolling out a rug on the soft green grass, I began unpacking our picnic basket.



While I spread out our snacks, my partner Jon, then 40, was playing hide-and-seek with our children, Sonny, then three, and Frida, two.



How did I get so lucky? I smiled. It was May 2021 and we were enjoying a family holiday on Hamilton Island, Qld.

Danna and her family on holiday together. Image Credit: Supplied



Jon and I had met online four years earlier and, from our first date, sparks had flown.



Within three months, I’d fallen pregnant with Sonny, and we moved in together. Frida followed a year later.



Even though we’d discussed getting married, the timing hadn’t been right.



Now, as I lay out the last bits of our lunch, Frida ran to me with a ring box.



‘Mummy, this is for you from Daddy,’ she said.



I looked at Jon who was bent down on one knee, just as the sun was setting.



‘Will you marry me?’ he asked.



‘Yes, of course!’ I smiled.



It felt like life couldn’t get any better.



But back home the following week, something felt amiss.



Three months earlier, I’d felt a tiny lump in my left breast when I was breastfeeding Frida.



I saw my GP, but he reassured me it was common for breastfeeding mums.

Danna with Sonny and Frida. Image Credit: Supplied (Credit: Supplied)

I was still worried, though, and had a niggling feeling something was off.



After returning from our holiday, Jon and I were lying in bed when he said that he felt the lump had grown bigger.



My left arm was also tingling and my nipple had become inverted and was leaking discharge, which I’d assumed was milk residue.



Returning to the GP the next day, I was sent for an ultrasound and biopsy.



When the results came back the following day, I went alone to collect them as Jon had to work.



‘I’m sorry but it’s breast cancer,’ the specialist said, explaining I’d need further tests to confirm if it’d spread before deciding on treatment.



Paralysed by shock, I couldn’t believe breastfeeding my bub had found my cancer. Back at home, the weight of the diagnosis made me dizzy.



When I broke the news to Jon, he tried to stay brave.

Danna had multiple rounds of treatment. Image Credit:Supplied



All I could think of was my kids. I couldn’t leave them behind.



‘Their tiny hearts would break if I died,’ I told Jon.

Four weeks later, we learned that the tumour had already spread to the lymph nodes in my armpit and was classed as stage 3.



I’d need to have the 8cm lump removed before beginning chemo and radiotherapy.

Sitting the kids down, Jon and I told them I had cancer.



‘It’s making me sick and needs to be cut out so I can get better,’ I explained.



‘Poor Mummy,’ Frida said. ‘Does Daddy have it too?’



‘Thankfully not,’ we smiled.



I started chemotherapy in July 2021 and it hit me hard. The doctor had warned that my long dark hair would fall out, so I decided to take back some control and shave it off.



Within a month, I’d lost all the hair on my body too. I also had ulcers in my mouth and sore teeth.



One morning, Sonny was playing at the front of the house as I sat close by on the porch watching him.



Two boys, aged eight and five, who lived next door walked over to us.

Ringing the bell after her treatment. Image Credit:Supplied

‘Did you get a haircut?’ the younger boy asked, spotting my new look.



Before I could answer, his older brother said, ‘No silly, she’s got cancer.’



‘Are you going to die?’ his little brother asked.



This time, Sonny jumped in.



‘My mum isn’t going to die. She’s strong and she’s healing,’ he said.



His courage blew me away.



Another day at the playground, I overheard Frida talking to a friend and her grandmother.



‘Mum’s got cancer,’ she said to them.

The grandmother approached me.



‘You’ve motivated me to go for a breast screen,’ she said, admitting she’d been putting it off.



Knowing that sharing my story might inspire another family, I decided to write a children’s book, featuring our real life story, with Sonny and Frida as characters.



When I felt scared and out of control in my life, the book helped me process my emotions.



Finally, in November 2023, my book, I Love Someone With Cancer, illustrated by Hilary Thackway, was released.



The book has had many great reviews by social workers, psychologists, oncologists, and especially parents who have cancer.

Danna wrote a book about cancer. Image Credit – Shannon Kelly

In all, I’ve had 16 rounds of chemotherapy and multiple surgeries to remove the mass in my breast and 22 lymph nodes – six of those were found to be cancerous.



I endured 25 sessions of radiotherapy, and was finally given the all-clear in May 2022.



Five months later, I had my right breast removed and underwent a double reconstruction.



In May 2023, Jon and I got married in Sydney in front of our family and friends.



‘You, Sonny and Frida are my life,’ I said as we exchanged our vows.



There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.



Danna and her family on her wedding day. Image Credit – Folk & Follow



Two years on, Jon remains the most amazing husband. He takes care of me on days when I’m feeling low and encourages me at every step of the way.



As I’m considered high-risk for the cancer coming back, I take medication to help prevent a re-occurrence.



Though I wouldn’t wish my ordeal on anyone, it’s taught me to treasure every moment with your loved ones.



My family are everything to me.



Visit ilovesomeone withcancer.com.au

