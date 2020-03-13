To help celebrate her difference, Rae's owner Briana created an Instagram account where she shares photos of the puppy with her at work and doggy daycare.

Sharing her first post in February, 2020, Rae has already amassed almost 28,000 followers at the time of publication.

Attracting attention from people all over the world, Rae's photos have received hundreds of positive comments.

'This is the most adorable thing I've ever seen,' wrote one user.

'She is the cutest dog in the world,' said another.

It's also been revealed that despite only having one ear, Rae has no issues with hearing difficulties.

To stay up to date with Rae's adventures, follow @goldenunicornrae on Instagram.