Thunder, from the Gold Coast, has ended up on the operating table after swallowing 18 of them.
His owner is a keen golfer who likes to hit in the park, with Thunder something of a caddie.
He would retrieve the balls - but not all of them would make it back to the owner.
He only realised something was wrong when he heard a "clinking" sound coming from the dog's stomach.
Thunder went for a visit to the vet, who removed two kilograms of balls, with the sheer number coming as a surprise.
The surgery was a success and he is set to bounce back to full health.
