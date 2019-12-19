Thunder, from the Gold Coast, has ended up on the operating table after swallowing 18 of them.

His owner is a keen golfer who likes to hit in the park, with Thunder something of a caddie.

He would retrieve the balls - but not all of them would make it back to the owner.

The 18 golf balls removed from the stomach of the Gold Coast dog.

He only realised something was wrong when he heard a "clinking" sound coming from the dog's stomach.