Authorities in Texas revealed they have identified her as 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga, after she posted a video on social media.

Police are trying to locate a teenage girl who has said she tested positive for coronavirus and then claimed she would spread the virus.

Sharing a clip on Snapchat, the woman believed to be Maradiaga can be seen attending what appears to be a drive-thru testing site.

According to KXAS, the video then shows a nurse is then filmed telling Maradiaga that she needs to go home while she waits for test results.

In a second video, the woman police identify as Maradiaga, can be seen shopping in a store and saying, ‘I’m here at Walmart about to infest every motherf****r, because if I’m going down, all you motherf*****s are going down.’

Later, Maradiaga coughs in the camera and says, ‘If you want to get the coronavirus and f*****g die, call me. I’ll meet you up and I will shorten your life.’

Since the video, police have charged Maradiaga with making a terroristic threat but have not yet found the teen.

Authorities are unable to confirm if she had tested positive for the virus.

On Twitter, police said. ‘We have no confirmation Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health. We, are however taking her social media actions very seriously.’

Carrolton police department are urging for anyone with information regarding Maradiaga’s location to contact them.