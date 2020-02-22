Here, Carolyn Crawford, 68, from Victoria, shares the story in her own words.

Carolyn had no idea her habit was spiralling out of control.

As I brushed my hair and picked out an outfit, I felt a shiver of excitement and nerves.

I was starting a new job for a small electrical company as an account manager and personal assistant.

The last few years had been tough. My two sons had grown up and moved out, and as I was single, I felt incredibly lonely.

Work proved a great distraction. Apart from my boss, I was the only other person in the office so we became good friends.

One night, we went out to dinner, then afterwards we decided to play the pokies.

‘You never win on these machines,’ I said, but I thought it would be fun.

Seeing the bright lights and spinning images, I felt a buzz. A few days later, I played again.

Soon, I was going every couple of days.

Then, one weekend, I found myself alone and immediately I thought of

the pokies.

Before I knew it, I was in the pub, pressing the buttons, waiting in anticipation for a win.

From there, it was a slippery slope.

Most of my weekends were spent at the pokies. After 18 months, I was playing every day after work.

Lonely at home, I saw pokies as a way to get out.

But even though there were other regular players like me, I didn’t speak to them. Transfixed by the machines, it was like I was in a vegetative state.

Seven hours would pass, but I had no concept of time.

I can stop any time, I convinced myself.

In reality, I was addicted.

Every morning, my first thought was, I can’t wait to play the pokies tonight.

And if my dad or sons called when I was playing, I’d lie, saying I was out for dinner or at the shops.

My habit was becoming a huge strain on my bank balance too.

Even if I had a few big wins, it went straight back into my next game.

Four years after I started playing, I decided to transfer some of the company’s money to my account.

I’ll pay it back when I win, I told myself.