Last year, Tracey Coulter, 57, received 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to 18 offences carried out between November 2012 and December 2014.

A man who sexually abused a six-year-old girl – who had been forced to take meth – has had his prison sentenced reduced.

The sentencing – which was handed out by the West Australian District Court – was the highest jail term ever given to a paedophile in WA.

But shockingly, this Wednesday, his sentence appeal meant his term was cut to 17 years, The West Australian reported.

Perth’s District Court heard how Coulter was part of a ‘swingers’ group and that between 2012 and 2014, multiple adults raped the girl to such an extent that in the end, she became compliant.

Her mother and stepfather were also part of the group sessions, which was often filmed on camera.

The girl’s own mother would even ‘teach’ her daughter by performing sex acts in front of her, before saying it was ‘her turn.’

She would be shown child porn and forced to smoke a pipe, which is believed to have contained meth.

When a member of the public discovered a USB stick – which contained recordings of the abuse – they handed it to police, causing an investigation to begin.

WA’s Court of Appeal ruled that Coulter’s crime should not be placed in the ‘worst category’. It means he will now serve 17 years and will be eligible for parole in 2033.

Once released, Coulter will be deported back to his native New Zealand.

The girl’s mother and stepfather will be sentenced next week.

If you are affected by this content, get help at 1800RESPECT or call 1800 732 732