It’s claimed that killer Jonathan Watson, 41, bludgeoned David Bobb, 48, with a cane at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility in California, last Thursday.

A convicted murderer has bashed his paedophile jail mate to death, police say.

The Metro reported how Bobb was serving a life sentence at the facility for the aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14-years-old.

He was jailed in 2005 and at the time of his death, he had served over 14 years in prison.

The paedophile was rushed to hospital after the attack, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Watson also attacked a second inmate at the facility – which houses 5,400 men – who suffered serious head injuries and is still critically ill in hospital.

Investigators are looking into Watson’s alleged attack, who was behind bars himself for first-degree murder.

According to 2015 research from AP, male sex offenders were twice as likely to be killed as other men house in California’s prison system.