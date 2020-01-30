Heather Chisum/Facebook

Sharing a photo of her boy, she typed, ‘I change his diaper this afternoon AND SEE THIS WRITTEN ON MY SON WITH MARKER. You can’t even see all of it in the pic...it says, “Mom I’m out of diapers pls read my report.”’

The mum pointed out, ‘I see several teachers at drop off and several at pick up, if I failed to see that he needs diapers a simple, “Hey Heather, your son needs diapers maybe you missed the report.”’

She added, ‘In the very worst case scenario, I can’t see anything other than “need diapers” needing to be written. Why a big long message needed to be written across my son’s stomach is beyond me.’

Ms Chisum explained how she had intended to take her son to the beach that afternoon but ‘now I can’t because my son has writing all over him.’

She asked, ‘Help. Am I overexaggerating? Give it to me straight people.’

NBC2

The response was overwhelming, with many commenting their disgust at the daycare’s behaviour.

One person wrote, ‘I would be FURIOUS’, while someone else said, ‘WHAT THE HELL?!?!??! NO!’

Another added, ‘I would sue the daycare!! That’s totally unacceptable.’

Since the post, which was shared 31,000 times, NBC2 identified the daycare as Children’s Education Centre of the Islands. The facility confirmed the person who wrote the message has been placed on permanent leave