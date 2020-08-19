The creepy stranger sent a sinister message, asking to see a photo of her daughter wearing the nappy.

Jo immediately replied, saying his request was ‘inappropriate.’

Clicking through to his profile, she spotted a disturbing photo.

‘By looking at his profile, I quickly summed up that he was a perv and, most likely, a paedophile. I felt disgusted that someone tried to violate my daughter,’ Jo said.

Wanting to warn other parents, she shared the alarming messages online.

Jo explained, ‘I would like to warn other parents to be careful and wary of these odd requests in case they think it might be innocent.

‘Also be cautious about what you post on the internet about you or your child.

‘Sometimes parents post cute photos of their little ones online not realising it might be used for something unsavoury.

She added. ‘The internet is not a safe place anymore so better be always cautious than sorry.’

Many mums were disgusted at the messages Jo had received, with one person commenting, ‘What an absolute pig!’

Another added, ‘If he’s doing that to you, he’s asking other people too, yuk!!’