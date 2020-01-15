Explaining that she had become stuck in standstill traffic after a recent truck crash, Reynolds claimed that her baby was hungry and there was no where safe to pull over.

In the video she can be heard saying 'we're sitting in traffic and baby's hungry.'

'So dangerous but it's a bit crazy. What am I supposed to do, hey bubba?' she continued.

Sharing the controversial footage to her personal Instagram page, Reynolds asked her followers 'what would you do?'

Getty Images

The post saw dozens of other parents comment with many supporting the multi-tasking mum.

'I would have done the same... glad you're ok,' one person wrote.

'I would have done the exact same. Anything for our babies. I would move mountains for my son and stepdaughter,' another commented.

'Honestly, I would have done the same Raquel. What a hard predicament to be in,' a third person wrote, before suggesting she should 'perhaps express and have a bottle handy' in the event she might be stuck in a similar situation again.

However, Lauren Ritchie from the Royal Automobile Club of Queensland told Nine News that not having a child properly restraining in a car is a life-threatening risk.

'Even a small crash can injure a child,' she warned.

Paediatrician Debbie Baer agreed, adding 'I'm very pro-breastfeeding, but nursing has a time and a place. A moving vehicle is not the time or the place'.