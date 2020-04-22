Parent blogger Laura Mazza had left her boy, Luca, unsupervised to get on with home school session as she had ‘a mountain of work’ to do.

An Aussie mum has shared the hilarious moment her son tricked her into thinking he was doing schoolwork.

The Melbourne mum explained on Facebook, ‘While I was working in my office, I put FaceTime on, so if Luca had a question when unsupervised, he could ask.

‘He was pretty quiet, but I could hear the lesson going on, so I didn’t feel very worried. I wanted him to feel trusted.’

The mum-of-three said how she would ‘pick up my phone and have a peak and it looked like he was listening.’

Laura continued, ‘I’d picked up my phone to tell him that he could have a break and realised he was eerily still, with the same dorky confused look on his face.’

‘I laughed and asked him if he was frozen, but of course he didn’t reply,’