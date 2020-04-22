‘I went upstairs, I could hear his little voice singing and playing. I look in his room and there he was, playing gleefully with his toys.’
‘I thought maybe he heard me say “break time” and ran off quickly to go play and it was frozen??’
But then Laura came across what she described as an ‘odd little set up.’
‘He had his sister’s iPad, propped up and situated perfectly in front of his iPad’s camera lenses...’
The mum-of-three explained how her son’s iPad was showing multiple photos of him to make it look like he was listening intently to the lesson.
She said, ‘The little sh*t put up a fake picture so it would look like he was sitting there, listening!
‘He said, “You gotta admit, I’m pretty clever.” Yes, you are son. WAY TOO CLEVER.
‘Scammed by a five-year-old. I am dead.’
