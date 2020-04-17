The mum said that Sofia had learned other milestones – like walking and speaking – later than other kids, and although she and her partner worried, they were always reassured by professionals ‘she will get there, she’s just doing it in her own time’.

Discussing her daughter’s personality, the mum-of-three wrote, ‘She hates loud noises. She covers her ears. She frightens easily. She barely plays with other children. She likes her alone time.

‘She has different traits than her brothers and sisters. She has met milestones later than them. She’s different.

‘But I’ve done nothing different. I’ve loved them the same.’

Laura added that she has suspicions Sofia is 'somewhere on the spectrum of something.

‘She drives me crazy but she’s a force to be reckoned with and that’s what I love about her the most. I love that she is so different.’

itslauramazza

The Melbourne mum explained how furious she was to receive the ‘disapproving look full of shock and judgement’ from another parent.

Laura added, ‘I confidently shook my head and I proudly said, “she will do it. In her own time”.’

Many fellow parents reached out to support Laura’s candid post.

One wrote, ‘I literally felt like I was reading a story about my daughter!! It is so hard. SO SO hard to not feel like you’re doing something wrong by not forcing them, but I can’t bring myself to do it! I’m so happy you shared this, thank you.’

Another wrote, ‘This is perfect. And so so so true. Do not judge yourself and your child with other people’s preconceived ideas.’