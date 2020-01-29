Police allege that Crystal Wheeler, 33, was caught selling heroin from her car in Nashville, Tennessee and that her daughter was in the backseat at the time of the sale.

A mother has been accused of taking her five-year-old daughter to a drug deal.

The Metro reported how officers say they watched Wheeler carry out the deal at the intersection of Lebanon Road and Spencer Lane on Monday (28 January).

They then confronted the mum and searched her car, where they discovered 3.5 grams of heroin.

Fox 17 reported that the mother admitted to police she sold the drugs moments before they arrived.

Wheeler is currently in Metro Jail on a $13,000 bond.

She has been charged with child endangerment, possession or exchange of a controlled substance and possession or sale of a schedule one drug.