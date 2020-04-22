Beverage company Moon Dog Brewing is giving away the haircut cans, as well as a prize pack from local business Beef’s Barbers.

Anyone who dares to rock the mullet will also receive a free four-pack of the brewery’s Jean-Strawb Van Damme.

The steps are simple: take a photo or video of the before and after job, share it to Instagram and tag @moondogbrewing and @beefsbarbers.

The campaign isn’t just about sartorial choices - Beef’s Barbers says it’s also an opportunity to give back.

“Mullets are certainly back on trend, with thanks to a charity that we work closely with ‘Mullets for the Kids’ raising much needed money for The Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne,” says Beef Barber owner Shaun Ash.

“Right now is a perfect time for people to experiment with their hair as people aren’t getting out and about but we’ll be here to fix the iso-mullet-f***ups on the other side.”