Pavel Vinohradov

Now the 53-year-old has revealed that he kept his thumb in the freezer, so he could still use it access his mobile.

While the frozen fingerprint didn’t work, a video posted by Yuri online shows him defrosting the frozen digit in warm water for ten minutes before being able to use the severed thumb to unlock his phone!

Pavel Vinohradov

In the clip, his son Pavel watched his father and says: “It worked. And it worked again!”

Yuri has originally kept his thumb in the hope that doctors would be able to reattach it, but his age and health condition meant it wasn’t possible.

Pavel Vinohradov

While several studies have said it’s not possible to unlock a phone using a severed finger, this father and son are claiming otherwise.