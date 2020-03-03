Now the 53-year-old has revealed that he kept his thumb in the freezer, so he could still use it access his mobile.
While the frozen fingerprint didn’t work, a video posted by Yuri online shows him defrosting the frozen digit in warm water for ten minutes before being able to use the severed thumb to unlock his phone!
In the clip, his son Pavel watched his father and says: “It worked. And it worked again!”
Yuri has originally kept his thumb in the hope that doctors would be able to reattach it, but his age and health condition meant it wasn’t possible.
While several studies have said it’s not possible to unlock a phone using a severed finger, this father and son are claiming otherwise.