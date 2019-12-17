The Metro reported how officers in Pueblo, Colorado , arrived at the scene on Sunday morning to arrest the man, who was only wearing underwear.

A man hurled a frightened puppy at a car windscreen after trying meth for the first time, police say.

Taking to Facebook, police wrote that the unidentified man had ‘said he’d tried meth for the first time.’

They continued, ‘It didn’t go well for him and he said he was apparently hallucinating.’

It’s reported that police found the poor pup cowering under a vehicle.

A mother and daughter were in their own vehicle across the street when police arrived.

The mother told police the man had approach their vehicle and thrown the dog at their windshield.