According to The Daily Mail , the 33-year-old victim was walking his pet pooch, named Zico, in Pyrmont, Sydney on Friday evening when the incident occurred.

A man allegedly kicked a toy poodle and punched its owner, police say.

The owner was on Allen Street when he was called over to the intersection at Harris Street by a man who was shouting abuse at him.

When the pair tried to leave, the man punched the owner, before kicking Zico.

By Sunday night, police had arrested and charged a 34-year-old man with five offences including animal cruelty, assault, offensive behaviour and intimidation.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in Central Local Court on Monday.