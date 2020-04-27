Man is charged after allegedly KICKING a toy poodle
He also punched the owner - by Kathryn Lewsey
A man allegedly kicked a toy poodle and punched its owner, police say.
According to The Daily Mail, the 33-year-old victim was walking his pet pooch, named Zico, in Pyrmont, Sydney on Friday evening when the incident occurred.
The owner was on Allen Street when he was called over to the intersection at Harris Street by a man who was shouting abuse at him.
When the pair tried to leave, the man punched the owner, before kicking Zico.
By Sunday night, police had arrested and charged a 34-year-old man with five offences including animal cruelty, assault, offensive behaviour and intimidation.
He was refused bail and is due to appear in Central Local Court on Monday.