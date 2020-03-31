According to the Daily Mail, Andrew Merryfull and a 19-year-old woman were asked to leave Maroubra Beach, Sydney, at 11.20am on Monday morning following the government’s rules on social distancing.

A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a female police officer who was trying to arrest him on a closed Sydney beach.

It’s alleged that the pair started verbally abusing the lifeguards who had told them to leave, resulting in the police being called.

Shortly later, officers arrived and stopped the pair at Mons Avenue, close to the beach.

Police say when they attempted to arrest the man, he allegedly headbutted and spat on a female sergeant, resulting in a cut to her lip and swelling to her head.

As more police arrived, the man and women were arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station.

Merryfull was charged with assaulting a police officer causing actual bodily harm, resisting arrest, offensive behaviour and failure to ignore the order of not going to the beach.

The woman received a criminal infringement notice for offensive behaviour and ignoring the order not to go on the beach.

Meryfull appeared at Central Local Court and was refused bail.

He reappeared today, pleading not guilty to all charges and was released on conditional bail.

Merryful is due back in court on May 27.

Speaking about the incident, NSW Police Force Commissioner told the Daily Mail, ‘Our officers are committed to community safety and will continue to enforce all ministerial directions aimed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

‘If you choose not to comply with directions put in place to protect the community against this virus, you can expect to face the full force of the law.’