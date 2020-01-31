Investigators believe Michael Owen killed his wife when discovering she was pregnant with their second child. There no signs of a break-in at Kelly Owen’s family home, leading detectives to believe she was murdered by someone she knew.
Witness statements also suggested this.
Fitzpatrick said, ‘Everyone is that neighbourhood came forward, whether they had video or they saw something. A lot of information was significant for our case.’
On Wednesday, Michael Owen pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges and was held without bail.