Thinking outside the box, he made an inflatable suit for his two-year-old son so the family could venture out to a theme park and enjoy the sun.

The creation - which many have described as a miniature astronaut suit - is complete with an air purification system, a device to monitor air quality, and an electric fan to keep it cool.

It was adapted from an inflatable space suit for children, which the father bought online for just over $440.

The father said the suit is great for young children as they tend to touch their faces and masks make them feel uncomfortable.

According to the official tally, the number of people infected with COVID-19 in China stands at just over 83,000.

The city of Wuhan - which was the epicentre of the initial coronavirus crisis - recently reopened after a 76-day lockdown.

