￼Ouch,’ I cried, pulling on my bra.



My left breast was really painful, and it felt as though I had some sort of blockage there.



I’d noticed some discharge from my nipple too, along with sharp, shooting pains.



Feeling for a lump, I couldn’t find one. And neither could my GP.



So I was sent for an ultrasound, mammogram, and finally a biopsy. After an agonising three-week wait, I returned with my sister Grace, 25, for the results.



‘I’m sorry to tell you this but you have cancer in your left breast,’ my doctor said.



Stunned, I looked over to Grace, who tearfully took my hand in hers.



I was just 27 and two days later, I saw a breast surgeon.



‘You need a double mastectomy,’ he said. ‘There’s a lot more cancer in your left breast than thought and there’s a high chance you’ll develop cancer in your right breast too.’



Shocked, I refused, even though I had a family history of breast cancer, with two great-aunts dying of the disease.



Instead I would agree only to a lumpectomy.



‘Elle, it’s your breasts or your life,’ my mum, Maree, 61, said to me.



Her words sank in.



My family meant everything to me.

Me and mum in hospital Supplied

So in December 2019, I entered Strathfield Private Hospital, NSW, for a double mastectomy.



I also had expanders inserted under the chest wall, so I could later have implants.



The surgery was meant to take four hours but due to several complications, it was nine hours before I was finally wheeled out of theatre.



By then, my family – Mum, my dad, Shane, 65, and Grace – were all beside themselves.



‘It’s okay,’ I whispered when I woke up.



I learnt that the surgeon had removed a 10cm cancerous lump from my left breast.



It was shocking that neither I, nor the doctors, had been able to feel it.



The next day, I couldn’t lift my arms or sit up without help and the pain was awful.



That’s when the emotional loss hit me.



I will grieve for my breasts, I realised.



Four days later, I was sent home to recuperate.



Feeling down, I clicked onto the website of the National Breast Cancer Foundation – NBCF – and saw the Go Pink campaign.



People could wear something pink or dye their hair to raise funds and awareness for people impacted by breast cancer.



So I dyed my hair pink, and immediately felt a bit of myself coming back.



I’d always loved to laugh but that part of me had been stifled since my diagnosis.



Then, I held raffles and posted videos to raise even more money and in three months I collected $16,000 for the NBCF.



Now, I’m planning to write a book for people with breast cancer.



And I make care packs for those undergoing treatment.



Having survived this journey, I now want to help as many others with this disease as I can.



You can donate to the National Breast Cancer Foundation at nbcf.org.au

Breast cancer

• Breast cancer is the most common cancer in Aussie and Kiwi women.



• It’s important to check your breasts regularly.



• Symptoms include lumps or thickening, shape and size changes, nipple changes, dimpling and discharge, persistent pain and

armpit discomfort.



