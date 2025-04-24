Advertisement

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Is time-out calling? If you’ve hit a roadblock with a creative enterprise, financial focus or self-improvement plan, Aries, taking a little respite has you pumped by Tuesday. A romantic moment indicates commitment or fresh love.

Lucky numbers 4, 9, 10

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Good on you for wearing your practical heart on your sleeve, Taurus. This kicks off a love relationship, family reconciliation or group activity that could manifest those big goals. On the flip side, keep mum about that secret.

Lucky numbers 17, 26, 30

Advertisement

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Rather than sit on a fence regarding a home project, study program or re-established relationship, Gemini, why not take a risk that could easily work to your advantage? Take one step at a time with a smart fitness routine though.

Lucky number 2, 11, 34

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Shaking in your shell about networking, mingling or flirting? Read Saturday’s room, Cancer, and you’ll be a star. Pressing pause on a property purchase, family investment or child’s extra activities is unnecessary.

Lucky numbers 1, 12, 13

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Omit comparisons with others’ success stories, physical appearance or relationship status, Leo, just exhibit serious self-love and confidence. Driving your flamboyant tendencies is a family reunion, work event or girls’ night out.

Lucky numbers 16, 19, 22

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Once you redirect a conversation to where it needs to be, Virgo, expect to be heard, questions to be answered, and your humour to be understood. If someone mimics your goals or supports your aspirations, it’s romance on!

Lucky numbers 7, 25, 29

Advertisement

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Weighing up the pros and cons of an exciting new work venture, big home purchase or family expansion plan reveals a ratio of 10-to-one in pros’ favour. Taking a step back from a partnership could revitalise the connection.

Lucky numbers 5, 24, 37

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Motivating yourself to minimise over-priced buys and maximise your bargaining brilliance, Scorpio, can safely put that vacay back on the map. Taking a short hiatus from a wellness pursuit? You’ll re-commence when ready.

Lucky numbers 6, 23, 33

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Clear your mind and set a sensible timeline for achieving your latest ambition, Sagittarius, and by Wednesday you’ve successfully taken the first and second magical steps. Sort your calendar to cater for that backlog of catch-ups.

Lucky numbers 8, 15, 36

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

The key to coming out on top of a family disagreement, leadership issue or relationship hiccup, lies in your new ability to communicate from a vulnerable or empathic angle. Underline an endorsed podcast or streaming station.

Lucky numbers 17, 20, 28

Advertisement

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Ditch those second thoughts about a signed-and-sealed partnership, third-party decision or incoming furniture pick, as Sunday shows you flipping the switch and adoring your choices. Navigating a new device is so straightforward.

Lucky numbers 40, 42, 44

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Refusing to let those inbuilt privacy settings be the wrecking ball of a loving relationship, work opportunity or family reconnection, Pisces, proves that transparency is your link to fulfilment. A lucky financial find is headlined.

Lucky numbers 41, 43, 45

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

Advertisement

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

Advertisement

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! Close Thank you for subscribing! Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.