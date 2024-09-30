Weekly horoscope: September 19 – September 25

Psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine guides us through this week in astrology and what the planets have in store for your star sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Look on in wonder as your socials, inbox or voicemail is filled with opportunities to create a more satisfying future for you and your family. Will you dare to step out of your love bubble or, if single, push those dating boundaries?

Lucky numbers 3, 9, 32

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

With your finances starting to spike, Taurus, it’s almost time to bring those home-build plans out of hiding, book that belated holiday or purchase that flagged designer bag. Tap into your inbuilt earth-lover to green up.

Lucky numbers 35, 40, 45

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Time to throw some clothes together, find your favourite playlist and take that break. Seriously, with minimum unfinished business, Gemini, nobody is likely to mind. Ditch the formalities when reuniting with a past romantic blast.

Lucky numbers 16, 19, 26

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Shut down the surveys or can the reviews. You have ample feedback to proceed with a family project, social activity or beauty procedure. Are you confident enough to take the next step with your partner or love target?

Lucky numbers 5, 8, 39

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Have you been chasing away your romantic interest or weary partner with requests or time demands? Shift gears to a shared understanding asap. You simply blitz a job interview or loan application.

Lucky numbers 10, 12, 17

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Avoid crushing your work ambition, real estate goal or monetary upgrade by embracing the wonderful options presented on Tuesday. A strategy shift is excellent news for your significant other or entire family.

Lucky numbers 13, 28, 29

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Spend quality time with your partner, a relative or co-worker to find out what they really need from their connection with you. Fast forward to Saturday, Libra, and dollar-luck saves you coming unstuck.

Lucky numbers 36, 41, 43

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Thursday’s theme is to get on the same page as loved ones over venue choice, guest list creation or dress code considerations. See the difference when you dump something that’s clearly blocking your income improvement.

Lucky numbers 2, 4, 18

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Feeling fatigued by your typically fast tempo? Before you burst a gasket, Sagittarius, take a deep breath, dial it down and seriously regroup. Relish the chance for a relationship redo or second-chance test.

Lucky numbers 7, 14, 33

Capricorn

December 22 – January 21

Fearful of spiralling? No chance if you take those mindfulness steps, sever those toxic relationships or contact that tried-and-true confidant. Great news is coming in relation to a delayed birth, bored teen or disheartened elder.

Lucky numbers 25, 34, 38

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Oh my, Aquarius, are those feelings swiftly rushing to the surface? It looks like someone is actually aligning perfectly with your dreams and values. An income ramp-up or payment decrease is much appreciated.

Lucky numbers 1, 30, 44

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Rather than float away with an un-doable vision, Pisces, try running with workable projects suggested by those who have walked in your shoes. Monday’s mission is accomplished when a special message arrives.

Lucky numbers 6, 11, 36

