Weekly horoscope: October 31 – November 6

Psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine guides us through this week in astrology and what the planets have in store for your star sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A fair and reasonable pay increase, relationship compromise, or family decision stems from how you present your case to the other party. Are you prepared to eat your words if a relative or friend makes the stakes?

Lucky numbers 12, 18, 33

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Aching for more me-time? Start things off by bringing personal privacy into the conversation, setting home ground rules and putting up fences as only you know how, Taurus. On the flip side, pick a plus-one for Saturday’s gig.

Lucky numbers 23, 27, 29

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Blowing off your tasks, ducking those demands or stepping back from a commitment may seem fine on the day, Gemini, but in weeks to come, you may regret it. Gold star if you switch from fad diets to nutritious eating.

Lucky numbers 15, 35, 40

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Oops, Cancer, did you seriously mean to show all your cards? You can’t take them back, but if you look on the bright side, this leaves you freed up to move forward and do better things. It’s a shared win on Monday.

Lucky numbers 22, 36, 44

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Savour a satisfying emotional chapter, stimulating work phase or regenerating getaway. In overwhelming evidence, the financial path you chose adds to your home security, stylish wardrobe and family fun.

Lucky numbers 2, 5, 9

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Feel like your inherent autonomy, fastidious creativity or significant relationship is under threat? It’s time for a power reset, immediate boundaries and a serious conversation. Using your dollars carefully pays off.

Lucky numbers 8, 16, 25

Libra

September 24 – October 23

In the mood to step outside your comfort zone, Libra? Being the instigator of a project, boss in a family business or romancer on a second date fits like a glove. Stay alert for real estate scams or shady online sales.

Lucky numbers 1, 26, 41

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

As you transition from a time of excessive responsibilities and over-the-top activities, Scorpio, embrace the chance for rejuvenation, rest and personal space. There’s chemistry with a romantic or work connection.

Lucky numbers 10, 12, 43

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

After such a long and arduous wait something becomes official, Sagittarius, but will you still want it after all this time? An extreme amount of phone pings or pic likes warrants celebration, not concern.

Lucky numbers 7, 11, 31

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Ditching dubious dating apps, removing your name from a dodgy group or moving on from an awkward situationship gets a big tick. Thanks to family aid, your partner’s intel or council approval, your fears are cancelled.

Lucky numbers 13, 30, 42

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

It’s in your cosmic genes to take inspiration from spiritual, esoteric or cryptic writings, podcasts or lectures. But Friday has you delivering your own unique school of thought. A belated reply includes big red hearts.

Lucky numbers 20, 37, 39

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Soaking in your emotions is more your style than getting stuck in your head. However, the occurrences showing up require considering options, conferring with a committee and using common sense. You’re linked to a lucky loop.

Lucky numbers 4, 24, 45

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including in-depth live chat readings