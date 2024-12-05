Weekly horoscope: November 28 – December 4

Psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine guides us through this week in astrology and what the planets have in store for your star sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Bumping into the love of your life, a blast from the past or a possible future boss confirms there is a higher power. Five stars for searching up the most interesting course, smartest holiday deals or fairest rental prices.

Lucky numbers 10, 13, 21

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

You know how to take control of your love life when things get sticky, so why cave to others’ negativity? Planting new seeds for your working world, domestic domain or health soon shows new shoots.

Lucky numbers 23, 28, 29

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Can you cope with hurdles? That unforgettable connection you found could return with bells on, needing urgent readjustments. Your famous mind changes make Monday’s money flip no surprise, but with a splendid result.

Lucky numbers 14, 32, 40

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Revealing why you’re in such a rush, Cancer, makes pushing to finish that home project, finalise a family agreement or wrap up a relationship so much easier. Turn up the volume and boogie your body to fitness.

Lucky numbers 1, 35, 42

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Your body is warning you to avoid certain situations or people, Leo, but are you listening? If you’re not planning on a residential shift, overseas trip or work transfer any time soon, the universe has other bright ideas.

Lucky numbers 16, 27, 31

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Stellar lights are cast across your personal world, Virgo, revealing who should remain in your orbit and who should seriously be deleted. Is a loved one requiring dancing lessons before the big day? Have a quiet word with them.

Lucky numbers 43, 44, 45

Libra

September 24 – October 23

You can tell what kind of character someone possesses by their actions, not so much their words. If they keep their promise without a hitch, the connection is good to go. Cash for trash never looked so lucrative.

Lucky numbers 2, 5, 8

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Such shameless attitudes, behaviour or comments get your prickly back up, Scorpio, resorting to setting the strictest of boundaries. On the flip side, playing the field on Friday involves a new sport or dating profile.

Lucky numbers 21, 23, 26

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

It’s the right time to talk. You’re so comfortable asking the hard questions, Sagittarius, but when the script is flipped, avoid becoming tight-lipped. Your recently dormant sporty streak comes out to play again.

Lucky numbers 12, 19, 22

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

You’re about to be satiated by something you’ve been yearning for, dreaming about or vividly visualising. It’s a lovely life lesson on Wednesday when checking your account balance, changing your locks or baking a cake.

Lucky numbers 11, 24, 25

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Are you attending to your own demands while feeling compelled to tend to everyone else’s? This usually becomes a punish, Aquarius, but somehow you manage to blitz it. A job offer or residential treat is underlined.

Lucky numbers 20, 30, 33

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

What would it take to leave an unsatisfactory situation, take the next step with someone or settle down? Drawing a blank? With an ultimatum in sight, it’s now or never. Family friction surprisingly fixes a problem.

Lucky numbers 6, 16, 38

See www.krisfontaine.com.au for more