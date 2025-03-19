Weekly horoscope: March 20 – March 26

Advertisement

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The best you can do is good enough, Aries, as you’ll see from the responses received from loved ones, co-workers or social media. As you move towards a healthy financial position, why not book a vacay or plan that engagement?

Lucky numbers 6, 42, 44

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Have a big tick for allowing your economical nature to shine through during a family sit-down, home renovation or shopping spree. Why hesitate to invite that nice newbie or your significant other to join you on Thursday?

Lucky numbers 12, 17, 33

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Feeling the need for space from your partner or offspring? It gives you a new sense of self, Gemini – allowing you to bounce back with a brighter attitude. You’re on the right road to completing your studies or receiving a promotion.

Lucky number 3, 19, 22

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Put your credit cards on a healthy diet, Cancer, and it’s not long before you are able to afford those lovely things desired by your beautiful imagination. Getting all glammed up for a long-awaited social event feels fantastic.

Lucky numbers 13, 26, 29

Leo

July 24 – August 23

One of the most important family or social history lessons you’ll ever have assists you to make a life-altering decision, Leo. Fitting, fun and a foodie’s dream describes a restaurant experience, singles’ cruise or girls’ night out.

Lucky numbers 16, 25, 27

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Your innate ability to read a room brings a financial deal to a happy end, makes seeing an ex-partner seriously comfortable, or frees you up to speak to an attractive guest. You’re inspired by a younger individual’s attitude.

Lucky numbers 11, 28, 35

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Someone really needs to take a leaf out of the Book of Libra. One of the divine legacies from weighing up your options before taking action becomes crystal clear on Friday. It’s the way it works – you give and you will receive.

Lucky numbers 1, 7, 34

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Enjoy the final dash towards transforming a set of bullet points into the love relationship, family life or working world you desire. Is that a doable workout routine or sustainable financial plan being fast-tracked?

Lucky numbers 20, 36, 41

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Stretching yourself mentally or physically is your go-to, Sagittarius, but look at you expanding on an emotional level as well. Stripping back impulse spending almost guarantees that updated wardrobe or family road trip.

Lucky numbers 2, 4, 45

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

The impact of mending family bridges, signing a document or reviewing your lengthy to-do list is a healthier sleeping pattern and feeling of freedom, Capricorn. Continuing a conversation ends in a group hug or romantic gesture.

Lucky numbers 14, 21, 24

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Feeling more of a sense of responsibility or trust – and loving it! – in relation to a work matter, family member or your partner? The fallout is greater self-esteem, Aquarius. Feel your mood lift during Monday’s physical activity.

Lucky numbers 36, 40, 43

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Are your feelings fluctuating with a financial opportunity, workplace opening or property sale? Go with the flow, Pisces, and it will feel like the perfect fit. Struggling to put something into words? Body language says it all.

Lucky numbers 30, 38, 42

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

