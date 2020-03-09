The service for Hannah Clark and her three young children Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey took place almost three weeks after they were killed by Rowan Baxter.

The mum and her children will be laid to rest in a single shared coffin.

The killings, which took place on February 19, horrified Australia when it was revealed Baxter pounced on his family while Hannah prepared to drive them to school.

Jumping into the passenger seat of their car, he poured petrol on his children and wife before setting them on fire.

Hannah Clarke with her children and their killer Rowan Baxter

Hannah and neighbours tried desperately to save the children but they were killed in the attack.

Hannah suffered burns to 97 per cent of her body and died later in hospital.

Her attacker took his own life during the incident.

The location of the Clarke's funeral has not been disclosed but Hannah's family have allowed media access in order to raise awareness of the devastating affects of domestic violence after Hannah was terrorized by abusive Baxter for years.

If you need help call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. Call 000 in an emergency.