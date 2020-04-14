Hemensley has been a flight attendant for 13 years, saying she “got the letter” informing her she was out of work.

But she was ecstatic to win the Cash Cow on Monday.

“I’ve been entering for so long. I didn’t think I was ever going to get it,” she said.

“I can’t believe it.

“I might even buy a couple of bottles of Veuve tonight.”

She said she would use the money to pay off debts and put the rest away for retirement.

Despite the windfall, she can’t wait to get back to work when travel restrictions are lifted.

“I love my job. I can’t wait until this is all over so I can get back to the job I love,” she said.

This article first appeared on 7News and has been republished here with permission.